State Fair’s opening day draws nearly 139,000, shattering first-day record set in 2019

The 2019 fair set the overall attendance record, drawing more than 2.1 million people.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 23, 2024 at 8:57PM
Fairgoers waited to enter the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights on Thursday morning. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One day into this year’s State Fair, and the Great Minnesota Get-Together is already setting records.

The State Fair drew 138,875 people Thursday, breaking an opening day record previously set in 2019 by more than 5,000 people, according to fair officials.

The 2019 fair just happens to be the most well-attended in the State Fair’s history. More than 2.1 million got together that year over the course of the 12-day event — the last one held before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

This year’s opening day also hosted considerably larger numbers of fairgoers than last year’s, besting it by more than 32,000 attendees. Despite the slow start, the 2023 fair finished strong and drew more than 1.8 million people, breaking into the top 10 Minnesota State Fairs in terms of attendance.

The 2023 fair also set a record for Day 2 attendance, at 164,741.

The State Fair has been on the rebound since it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fair drew 1.3 million people in 2021 and 1.8 million in 2022.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

