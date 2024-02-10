The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Willmar police officer who last weekend shot and wounded a suspect who attacked him with a knife, according to court filings.

The officer — Michael Holme, 33, of Willmar — has 17 years of law enforcement experience, according to the BCA's news release on Friday. Holme shot the suspect, Jerry Bernard Jones, multiple times shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday and his body camera captured the incident, according to the BCA.

Officers responded to the 300 block of SW. 4th Street after a 911 caller said he was being threatened by a man with a knife, according to a police statement in a recently-filed affidavit. One officer saw Jones on the sidewalk "charge" Holme, according to the court filing.

Jones was told numerous times to drop the knife, the affidavit says, but he disregarded the command and "continued to advance with the knife still in his right hand." Holme fell backwards and fired his service revolver as Jones slashed at him. Jones ran away after he was shot and was arrested two blocks away, according to the BCA, which is investigating the shooting.

Officers provided medical care at the scene before Jones was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the BCA. He is listed in stable condition, the release said.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered what the release described as a "utility knife" at the scene, and authorities are reviewing video as part of the investigation. The BCA will present its findings to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office for review following the investigation.

According to court records, Jones' criminal history in Minnesota includes a felony conviction for setting a mattress on fire in the Kandiyohi County jail in August 2020, along with misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor convictions for domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, a fifth-degree drug offense and fleeing police.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.