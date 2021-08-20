Out-of-this-world pricing

May the Force be with anyone who wishes to stay at Walt Disney World's new "Star Wars" hotel, which is shaping up to be the most expensive vacation experience in the galaxy. Disney unveiled key details this month regarding its latest attraction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive resort in Florida designed to resemble a lavish cruise ship. The least expensive all-inclusive vacation package for the hotel — set for a spring 2022 opening — is priced at a whopping $1,209 per person, per night for two guests over the two-night minimum, totaling $4,809. Price points for the luxurious Galaxy Class suite, which sleeps up to four "passengers," and Grand Captain Suite, which sleeps up to eight, have yet to be revealed. Vacationers will have the opportunity to interact with fan-favorite characters and "embark on secret missions." The resort also will offer lightsaber training, droid racing competitions and field trips to the "Star Wars"-themed Galaxy's Edge inside the Orlando park.

A solar-powered ride

When the 1880s amusement park on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls closed in 1989, the carousel was dismantled and its hand-carved horses — as well as li­ons, os­triches, gi­raffes and other crea­tures — were put into storage. Now the ride is back with a modern twist — it's solar-powered. Known as a menagerie car­ou­sel be­cause it has more than horses, it's now on the American side of the border. The Buf­falo Her­i­tage Car­ou­sel is housed in a pavilion by the Buf­falo River, where it's attracting riders old and young. "We had two la­dies who were 99 and 104 years old," said Linda Chaf­fee, who helped repaint the animals and now often works in the ticket booth. "They walk through the door and they're kids again."

Sustainable steps

Popular vacation spots like the Galapagos, Machu Picchu and many national parks have begun taking steps to protect their destinations from the effects of overcrowding by managing access, establishing visitor fees and sharing information about responsible practices. If you still plan to visit tourism hot spots, consider a shoulder or offseason trip when the crowds may be less of a concern. Research second-tier cities, parks with fewer visitors, uncrowded beaches or other locations not currently experiencing a high-profile. Consider traveling with a tour operator that gives back to their communities and makes a strong effort to tread softly in each destination. Companies like G Adventures, a small firm that helps develop rural tourism projects, Country Walkers and Lindblad Expeditions are among those striving to find a healthy balance in the travel equation.

