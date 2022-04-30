Star Tribune photographers and columnists received prizes in the 2021 National Headliner Awards, which honor the country's best journalism, the organization announced last week.

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

"We are thrilled that the exemplary work of our columnists and photo team has been acknowledged with these honors," said Suki Dardarian, the paper's editor and senior vice president.

Photographer Carlos Gonzalez received a first-place award in the "Sports action or sports feature photography" category for a photo called "Flying high." The judges' comments said Gonzalez "captured the perfect moment in sports action, as Minnesota basketball player Luke Loewe goes flying through the air after a foul by Michigan State's Max Christie."

Photographer Aaron Lavinsky won second place in the "Individual photo portfolio" category.

The paper's photo staff won second place in the "Staff photo portfolio" category.

Two columnists were also honored. Metro columnist Myron Medcalf received third place in the "Local interest column on a variety of subjects" category for "The People's Column." Sports columnist Chip Scoggins also received third place for "Sports column by an individual."

Since their first presentation in 1935, the National Headliner Awards have given medallions to more than 2,780 writers, photographers, daily newspapers, magazines, graphic artists, radio and television stations and networks and news syndicates.