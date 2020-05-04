Pulitzer finalist
The Star Tribune’s Jill Burcum was named a Pulitzer Prize opinion writing finalist for a piece that ran last Nov. 23 on the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely. The judges lauded Burcum “for passionate, persuasive writing about a pristine wilderness area, accessible largely by canoe, to demonstrate to readers why a proposed mine would do incalculable environmental damage.”
