JIM PAULSEN’S TOP 10 FOOTBALL RECRUITS

(Graduating class in parentheses)

1. Riley Mahlman: Lakeville South, OL, 6-8, 285 (2021)

Four-star prospect, terrific athlete who happens to play offensive line. Committed to Wisconsin.

2. Bastian Swinney: Edina, OL, 6-6, 270 (2021)

Dominant run blocker with a high upside. Has the intelligence to improve quickly. Committed to Cal-Berkeley.

3. Logan Purcell: Annandale, OL/DL, 6-7, 245 (2021)

Has the frame, tenacity for high Division I competition. Needs to add bulk. Committed to Minnesota.

4. Justice Sullivan: Eden Prairie, LB, 6-1, 230 (2021)

A true linebacker prospect with the quickness and agility to excel as a pass rusher. Committed to Iowa.

5. Jake Ratzlaff: Rosemount, LB, 6-3, 220 (2021)

A leader on defense with a nose for the ball. Committed to Minnesota for hockey, but football is a growing possibility.

6. Dorian Singer: Tartan, DB/WR, 6-0, 175 (2021)

Recruited at both his positions. Exceptional ball skills and instincts. Run a 4.6 in 40. Has 10 mid-level Division I offers. Uncommitted.

7. Deven Eastern: Shakopee, DL, 6-5, 260 (2021)

A combo of explosiveness and strength, plus a body that can handle more weight, means exceptional potential. Committed to Minnesota.

8. Terrance Kamara: Mpls North, RB, 5-9, 170 (2021)

Fast (4.5 in 40) and shifty, with good vision and a sudden burst through a gap. Rushed for 2,369 yards, 32 TDs in 2019. Uncommitted.

9. Joe Alt: Totino-Grace, TE/OL, 6-7, 235 (2021)

Son of former Iowa/Kansas City Chiefs great John Alt. Moves well laterally, understands leverage. Projects as a tackle. Uncommitted.

10. Jordan Titus: Hutchinson, DL, 6-1, 284 (2021)

Wide base makes him stout on the line and explosive enough to shoot gaps. Impressed at Iowa camp in 2019. Uncommitted.

Worth watching

Jaxon Howard, Cooper, TE/DE, 6-4, 205, Class of ’23. His athleticism and potential has the son of Cooper coach Willie Howard already racking up big-time D-I offers. Thirteen so far, including Arizona St., Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Texas A&M and Washington, as well as Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa in the Big Ten.

Others

(Class of 2021 unless noted)

Kristoff Kowalkowski, Totino-Grace, QB; Zach Yeager, Mpls North, QB; Josh Buri, Stewartville, RB; Trey Longstreet, Delano, TE; Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, OL (2022); Chase Carter, SMB, DL (2022).