Jean Taylor will become the next CEO of American Public Media Group, the parent company for Minnesota Public Radio.

The St. Paul-based operation is best known nationally for distributing programs like "Marketplace" and "The Splendid Table."

Taylor has served as chairperson of the Star Tribune board since 2018. Her father, Glen Taylor, bought the news company in 2014.

While helping lead the Star Tribune, Jean Taylor remained on the board of trustees for MPR/APMG, a role she has had since 2013.

"It is an exciting and critical time for public media, with tremendous opportunities to deliver quality journalism in new ways, connect with new audiences and more intentionally serve diverse communities," Taylor said in a statement. "I am honored to lead this organization alongside the talented team at APMG."

Taylor will become only the third chief executive to oversee MPR and the first female in that position. She follows in the footsteps of founder Bill Kling and Jon McTaggart, who took over in 2011.

McTaggart told staff last September that he would be stepping down once the board found a suitable replacement.

According to tax filings, McTaggart was paid $753,990 in 2019.

Jean Taylor worked for Taylor Corp. for 17 years, including nine as CEO. During her tenure, the organization employed over 15,000 people, A graduate of Augsburg University, she earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota. She also serves on the board for the Minnesota Zoo Foundation.

"Our goal throughout this seven month process was to identify and select a strategic leader with a passion for public media, a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and a vision that will inspire our employees, listeners and donors," said Jim Dwyer, who chaired American Public Media Group's search committee. "We are confident Jean embodies these attributes and priorities and believe she is the right leader to take APMG forward."

Since Taylor joined the Star Tribune, its board has added four new members, bringing the total to seven members. Star Tribune CEO Mike Klingensmith, CEO and publisher of Star Tribune company, will step in as interim chair of the its board.

"Jean has brought great strategic insight and passion to her role as the chair of the Star Tribune board," Klingensmith said. "We are grateful for her years of leadership and service to our board and Star Tribune as a whole. Jean leaves our organization a better place, and APMG is very fortunate to have a skilled leader like Jean as its CEO."

