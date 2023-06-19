Rachel Ward of Prior Lake (left) and Julie Evens of Benilde-St. Margaret’s are among the dozen first-team All-Metro picks.
Minnesota Lacrosse Hub
Rachel Ward of Prior Lake (left) and Julie Evens of Benilde-St. Margaret’s are among the dozen first-team All-Metro picks.

Introducing the girls lacrosse All-Metro teams, players at the top of the game

June 14
Lakeville South weighs in heavily, with five first-teamers and one on the second team.
Carter Van Holland of Chanhassen (left) and Tanner Bachelor of Shakopee are first-team All-Metro selections.

Introducing the boys lacrosse All-Metro teams, athletes at the peak of their sport

June 14
Undefeated defending state champ Benilde-St. Margaret's landed three on the first team.
From left, JD Dobis of St. Thomas Academy, Drew Rogers of Mounds View and Luke Ryerse of East Ridge, members of the All-Metro first team.

On the list: All-Metro baseball team features future Gophers, Tommies

June 12
Eight of the nine first-team players are headed to Division I programs — and the other is only a sophomore and hasn't made a choice. Here are the first and second teams:
Clockwise from top left: Chloe Barber of White Bear Lake, Alexis Monty of Stillwater, Isabelle Nosan of Rosemount and Maddie Anthony of North St. Paul

Making the list: All-Metro softball team includes three future Gophers

June 5
The Star Tribune's list is headed by a pitcher committed to Minnesota who is 17-0 this season and is batting .617. Here are the 38 players who made the first, second and third teams.
Drew Rogers of Mounds View stands out as a hitter, a catcher and this season as a pitcher.

Drew Rogers of Mounds View, the baseball Metro Player of the Year

June 12
A junior committed to Georgia Tech, Rogers is a catcher of national note and a hitter with two .400-plus seasons, and this season he's a big-spot pitcher.
Jessa Snippes wore the evidence of her success around her neck after the section championship game Friday.

Jessa Snippes of Rosemount, the softball Metro Player of the Year

June 5
She's a nearly unhittable pitcher and practically unstoppable hitter, skills she will take to the Gophers.
Emily Moes of Lakeville South continues to overcome a knee injury that set back body and mind.

The girls lacrosse Metro Player of the Year, Emily Moes of Lakeville South

June 14
Moes worked her way back from a knee injury to become the state's leading scorer.
High Schools
June 14
A faceoff specialist, Quinn Power of Lakeville North is the boys lacrosse Metro Player of the Year.

The boys lacrosse Metro Player of the Year: Quinn Power of Lakeville North

Power specializes in faceoffs and something more: the constant effort required to succeed.
Sports
June 17
Spring state tournaments. Here's what happened in the final week

Spring state tournaments. Here's what happened in the final week

State tournament play marked the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar. Here's your guide to the latest stories from all of the venues around Minnesota.
High Schools
June 6
Members of the Wayzata volleyball team posed for a photo taken by United mascot PK before the All-Metro Sports Awards at Allianz Field last summer.

Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show coming to Target Center on June 28

The sixth annual celebration will once again celebrate Twin Cities student-athletes and those who support them.