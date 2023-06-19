Introducing the girls lacrosse All-Metro teams, players at the top of the game
Lakeville South weighs in heavily, with five first-teamers and one on the second team.
Introducing the boys lacrosse All-Metro teams, athletes at the peak of their sport
Undefeated defending state champ Benilde-St. Margaret's landed three on the first team.
On the list: All-Metro baseball team features future Gophers, Tommies
Eight of the nine first-team players are headed to Division I programs — and the other is only a sophomore and hasn't made a choice. Here are the first and second teams:
Making the list: All-Metro softball team includes three future Gophers
The Star Tribune's list is headed by a pitcher committed to Minnesota who is 17-0 this season and is batting .617. Here are the 38 players who made the first, second and third teams.
Drew Rogers of Mounds View, the baseball Metro Player of the Year
A junior committed to Georgia Tech, Rogers is a catcher of national note and a hitter with two .400-plus seasons, and this season he's a big-spot pitcher.
Jessa Snippes of Rosemount, the softball Metro Player of the Year
She's a nearly unhittable pitcher and practically unstoppable hitter, skills she will take to the Gophers.
The girls lacrosse Metro Player of the Year, Emily Moes of Lakeville South
Moes worked her way back from a knee injury to become the state's leading scorer.
High Schools
The boys lacrosse Metro Player of the Year: Quinn Power of Lakeville North
Power specializes in faceoffs and something more: the constant effort required to succeed.
Sports
Spring state tournaments. Here's what happened in the final week
State tournament play marked the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar. Here's your guide to the latest stories from all of the venues around Minnesota.
High Schools
Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show coming to Target Center on June 28
The sixth annual celebration will once again celebrate Twin Cities student-athletes and those who support them.
