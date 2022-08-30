Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR POWER

Players to watch in college football:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama — Reigning Heisman Trophy winner passed for nearly 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns with only seven interceptions as sophomore.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State — Buckeyes led the nation in total offense and scoring with Stroud guiding the attack as a freshman.

Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama — Voted college football's top defensive player last season after leading nation in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5).

Jordan Addison, WR, USC — Portal transfer addition for the Trojans who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver at Pittsburgh after catching 17 touchdown passes.