After 21 seasons at St. Thomas, Hall of Fame softball coach John Tschida is returning to St. Mary's., his alma mater.

Tschida, the coach with the highest winning percentage of all NCAA Division III softball coaches, coached the Cardinals from 1995 to 2000, winning a national championship his final season.

He then joined the Tommies, in 2004 becoming the first softball coach to win NCAA championships at two schools. St. Thomas repeated as champion in 2005.

Tschida, whose career coaching record is 999-193 (.838), said he returned to St. Mary's in Winona for a number of reasons, including St. Thomas' move to Division I.

"I love the Division III atmosphere; it's the culture I grew up with, and I appreciate the relationships you develop with student-athletes in this division," he said.

