Johnson: Stand firm: Resist Trump’s deportation agenda, protect immigrants

At the same time, President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies threaten our state’s growth and sow tremendous fear with tactics that sometimes include abducting the wrong people. The policies also create panic among legal immigrants about what could happen to their families and neighborhoods. Further compounding the terror campaign is the decision by Trump’s Department of Justice to single out so-called sanctuary states and cities — and their elected leaders — and lie about the mayors' motives for refusing to serve as federal ICE agents.