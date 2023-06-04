A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Charles Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a man with stab wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a search of the neighborhood, a man was identified as a possible suspect and brought to police headquarters, police said.