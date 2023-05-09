Former Saint Mary's All-America guard Raheem Anthony, one of the most exciting basketball players in Minnesota last season, made his jump from Division III to Division I official after signing Tuesday with St. Thomas.

The 6-4, 220-pound Chicago native was named MIAC offensive player of the year last season and was a candidate for Division III national player of the year. He averaged 24.6 points (third nationally), 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Saint Mary's University in Winona.

Anthony, who scored 1,408 points in his four years in the MIAC, scored 20 points or more 18 times last season, which included two 41-point performances and six games with at least 30 points. He also recorded 12 double-doubles in points and rebounds.

"We are thrilled to have Raheem Anthony join St. Thomas basketball for the 2023-24 season," Tommies coach John Tauer said in a statement. "Raheem is a veteran and versatile player who adds passing, scoring, and rebounding at the guard position to our 11 returning players who are coming off a 19-win season."

A former MIAC member, the Tommies finished with a 10-20 record playing in their first season in Division I two years ago. But they were 19-14 overall and 9-9 in the Summit League in 2022-23.

A big blow to St. Thomas was the loss of leading scorer Andrew Rohde to the transfer portal this spring. Rohde, who averaged 17.1 points and a team-high 3.6 assists as a freshman, transferred to Virginia. But Tauer still returns a few members from his heralded 2022 recruiting class, including big man Ahjany Lee and guard Kendall Blue.

Anthony joins a couple Minnesota natives in St. Thomas' 2023 high school recruiting class with Cretin-Derham Hall's Adam Tauer (a preferred walk-on) and Wayzata's Hayden Tibbits for the 2023-24 season.