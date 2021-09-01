St. Thomas announced Wednesday it will partner with KSTP-AM 1500 and SKOR North for broadcasts this fall as the Tommies start their first season in Division I athletics.

They also have hired Corbu Stathes to be the play-by-play voice for Tommies football and men's basketball. Stathes spent 14 seasons broadcasting Gophers women's basketball and has also done play-by-play for Gopher volleyball and the St. Paul Saints.

The first radio broadcast will be the St. Thomas football season opener at Michigan Tech on Sept. 11 at noon. That game became the season opener after the Tommies were forced to cancel their scheduled opener this Saturday against St. Francis (Ill.) because of COVID-19 protocols on the St. Francis team.

"This is such an exciting time for the University of St. Thomas, their thousands of alumni and the entire Twin Cities, as we welcome a new Division I sports program to Minnesota," DanSeeman, vice president and region manager for Hubbard Radio in Minnesota, said in a statement. "We are proud to be a partner in what promises to be an exciting new era for Twin Cities sports."

Live game broadcasts will be available on two networks — 1500 AM, and 94.5 FM HD-2.