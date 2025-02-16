St. Thomas takes over first place in Summit League with men’s basketball victory over Omaha

A funny thing happened to the St. Thomas men’s basketball team on the way to not making the NCAA tournament this season.
St. Thomas men’s basketball team takes the Summit League lead with victory over Omaha
The Tommies, who got 23 points from Drake Dobbs, protected a lead they took midway through the first half.
They moved into sole possession of first place in the Summit League with Saturday’s 95-84 home victory over Omaha.
The two teams arrived at Schoenecker Arena competing for first as well as conference tournament seeding at regular season’s end.
The Tommies are ineligible to play in the NCAA tournament until 2026 because of a probationary period that is part of the process of moving from Division III to Division I, which they did in 2021.
Omaha was 10-2 in conference play entering Saturday’s game, the Tommies were 9-2, South Dakota State 8-3, South Dakota 7-4, North Dakota State 6-5 and North Dakota, Kansas City, Denver and Oral Roberts all sub-.500.
The Tommies now are 20-7 overall and Omaha 16-12.
St. Thomas lost 89-78 at Omaha in mid-January in the first and only meeting between the teams this season. Saturday, the Tommies took a double-digit lead midway through the first half and nurtured it the rest of the night.
Omaha pulled within five points six minutes into the second half but got no closer before the Tommies pushed their lead back to double digits with 12 minutes left.
Tommies graduate school guard Drake Dobbs made sure they didn’t by scoring 23 points that included a pair of three-point shots that pushed Omaha back with six minutes left. The closest the Mavericks came at the end was 86-80 with 43 seconds remaining.
Dobbs went 4-for-4 on threes for the night.
The last time the Tommies played at home, they sold out Schoenecker Arena and thumped North Dakota State 79-62 on a Sunday afternoon two weeks ago that also drew the CBS Sports Network and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and GM Tim Connelly.
On Saturday, they sold the place out to the rafters again, after fans lined up outside to get in.
They did so late in the regular season on Alumni Night at Schoenecker, the arena opened in 2010 to which they will bid farewell and move into a new 5,500-seat multipurpose arena nearby come next fall.
A collection of former players approaching 50 were honored at halftime by a program that dominated Division III for many years and won two national titles there, in 2011 and 2016.
