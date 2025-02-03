Souhan: St. Thomas men’s basketball team shows off its first-place stuff for Wolves bosses

“When you show up 90 minutes before the game and there’s students lined up outside the arena … I don’t remember that before," St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer said. “In some ways, it’s sort of the culmination of what we’ve been trying to build. This is certainly not an end point, but I think it’s one of those markers in terms of being on national TV, being sold out, playing a great opponent — and the way our guys played."