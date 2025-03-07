St. Thomas advanced to the semifinals of the Summit League men’s basketball tournament with a 80-62 victory over Denver on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
St. Thomas men’s basketball team rolls against Denver in the Summit League tournament
The Tommies advanced to the semifinals for the third consecutive season. They’ll play Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
The Tommies, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will face the winner of Friday’s game between South Dakota State and North Dakota in the semifinals Saturday.
Miles Barnstable scored 17 points, Kendall Blue scored 15 and Carter Bjerke added 13 as the balanced Tommies (23-9) reached the semifinals of the conference tournament for the third consecutive season. The Tommies, who led 48-32 at halftime and by as many as 26 points in the second half, shot 51% from the field and made 10 of 20 three-point attempts.
DeAndre Craig scored 15 points and Josh Pickett scored 14 to lead the seventh-seeded Pioneers (11-21).
It was the Tommies' third victory of the season over the Pioneer. They defeated the Pioneers by 12 points in St. Paul and three points in Denver.
In the other Summit League quarterfinal Thursday, top-seeded Omaha defeated Kansas City 70-61. The Mavericks will play the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between North Dakota State and South Dakota in the semifinals Saturday.
