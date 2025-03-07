St. Thomas men’s basketball team rolls against Denver in the Summit League tournament

Miles Barnstable scored 17 points, Kendall Blue scored 15 and Carter Bjerke added 13 as the balanced Tommies (23-9) reached the semifinals of the conference tournament for the third consecutive season. The Tommies, who led 48-32 at halftime and by as many as 26 points in the second half, shot 51% from the field and made 10 of 20 three-point attempts.