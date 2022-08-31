The St. Thomas football team opens its second Division I season with its longest road trip of the year. The Tommies play at Southern Utah on Thursday night, a trek of 1,492 miles to Cedar City, Utah.
Coach Glenn Caruso's team returns 20 starters, from a team that went 7-3 in 2021, including 10 from a defense that ranked 13th in FCS at 17.8 points per game. The Tommies ranked No. 1 in all of Division I with 2.7 takeaways per game.
Southern Utah has a new coach in DeLane Fitzgerald after the Thunderbirds went 1-10 last season. The 7 p.m. game is available via streaming on ESPN Plus.
