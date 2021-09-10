Dance powerhouse Maia Maiden has been instrumental in bringing street-style dancing and movement rooted in African culture to the mainstream, wowing Twin Cities audiences with popular showcases such as "Rooted: A Hip-Hop Choreographer's Evening."

Now, Maiden is stepping into a new role as director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway Center for the Arts.

"I'm looking forwardto strengthening community connections, energizing student engagement and supporting artists with great resources and opportunities," Maiden told the Star Tribune via email.

It's par for the course for her journey, which has included years of advocating for folks who don't get as many opportunities, including dance artists who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

Maiden noted that her new role comes at a time when the Ordway is also getting its first Black chief executive: "As our new president and CEO Chris Harrington takes his place center stage in November, I am energized to bring my joy, excellence and authenticity to the organization."

The new job builds on Maiden's long-established relationship with the Ordway. In 2019, the venue featured her curatorial talents in "From the Ground Up," a weekend-long festival of hip-hop dance for which Maiden served as project coordinator.In 2018, she received a Sally Award, which the Ordway administers, and she has frequently emceed the Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources.

As the Ordway reopens after an 18-month pandemic break, Maiden will oversee the organization's community and educational programming, including the annual Sally Awards that recognize the various contributions of Minnesota artists and arts leaders.

"This is a wonderful chance to honor our foundation of working together in various ways while simultaneously creating new paths," Maiden said of her new role. "The possibilitiesare endless."