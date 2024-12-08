The 2025 St. Paul Winter Carnival buttons have been unveiled

St. Paul Winter Carnival legendary characters King Boreas, Vulcanus Rex, the Queen of the Snows and Klondike Kate unveiled buttons featuring scenes from some of the midwinter festival’s most popular events during kickoff Saturday at Union Depot.
Buttons feature designs created by local artist Heather Friedli. The 139th festival runs Jan. 23-Feb. 2.
Button sales also commenced as part of a run-up to the 139th edition of the “Coolest Celebration on Earth,” which runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 at sites across the Capital City.
Carnival officials tapped local artist Heather Friedli to create four designs featuring ice carving, snow sculpting, the puzzle competition and the Grande Day Parade, which this year moves from downtown to Grand Avenue.
“It’s a great honor to be a part of this,” said Friedli, who has participated in the snow sculpting competition 14 out of the past 15 years and regularly takes her two sons, Orion and Sirius, to carnival events. The buttons are “the heart and soul of what the Winter Carnival means in my life.”
Though Friedli said she does not have a favorite among the four 2025 button designs, the image featuring the jingle dress dancer she and her team members made for the 2021 snow sculpting competition may get the nod. The creation, which won the People’s Choice Award that year, was aimed at bringing healing during the pandemic, she said.
The button design, she hopes, also will bring more attention to the medium, which does not get as much as ice carving, perhaps because the events take place on the State Fairgrounds and not downtown.
Friedli, who runs an art gallery on W. 7th Street and is an oil painter, is also fond of her image highlighting the parades, complete with ticker tape and the diversity of people who take in the spectacle.
“It brings the community together,” she said.
Buttons sell for $5 each or $19 for all four. Each button comes with a carnival schedule and a pass offering deals at businesses and chances to win prizes. A four-piece commemorative pin set for $20 also is available, with both pins and buttons available at Cub Foods, Blaze City Credit Union, County Credit Union, and online at wintercarnival.com.
Proceeds go to the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which puts on the festival drawing about 100,000 people a year.
