The Minnesota State Patrol on Sunday identified an 18-year-old woman from St. Paul who died earlier that morning on southbound Interstate 35.
Amirah Imaani Strong was driving a Chevy Malibu near Clinton Falls Township in Steele County when the patrol reports that around 1:10 a.m., Strong drifted off the road to the left and then overcorrected.
Strong lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
St. Paul woman, 18, dies in southern Minnesota car crash
State patrol reports she was not wearing a seatbelt.
