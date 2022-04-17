The Minnesota State Patrol on Sunday identified an 18-year-old woman from St. Paul who died earlier that morning on southbound Interstate 35.

Amirah Imaani Strong was driving a Chevy Malibu near Clinton Falls Township in Steele County when the patrol reports that around 1:10 a.m., Strong drifted off the road to the left and then overcorrected.

Strong lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.