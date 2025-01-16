St. Paul tears down homeless encampment, requests support for unsheltered people

The 54-year-old, who declined to share his last name, is from Laos but grew up in Wisconsin. He moved to Minnesota after losing his job and often slept in the homeless encampment near Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul after growing tired of shelters' schedules and waiting for beds to open. But he and others awakened Thursday to crews telling them to leave: The city is closing the encampment and asking residents to find shelter or go elsewhere.