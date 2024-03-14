St. Paul educators have ratified a contract agreement between the teachers union and district in a deal that was reached less than a week before a planned strike.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators leaders said Thursday that an overwhelming majority of its members approved the two-year agreement, which will now go to the school board for a vote.

The union said the contract includes 4% raises in the 2024-25 school year, plus fixed increases, retroactive to Jan. 1 this year: $3,500 for licensed staff, $3,084 for school and community service professionals and an hourly increase of $2.25 for education assistants.

SPFE also highlighted increased district health insurance contributions and more support for educators working with students with special needs. As part of the agreement, each school will also have a site council that includes educators, parents, students and district administrators.

It comes in a year when several unions have negotiated larger-than-usual raises after the state boosted funding for schools.

"With historic funding from the state, now was the time to be bold for our members and our students — and we were," said Leah VanDassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers. "I'm proud of the improvements we won for our schools with this contract and the past progress we were able to expand upon."

The district faces a projected $107 million deficit next year, but the Superintendent Joe Gothard has said the teachers' contract is not expected to add to that.

In a statement Thursday, the district said, "These contracts represent an important investment in our staff and the future of our district. More details about the agreements, including updated financial information, will be available after the Board of Education votes on the contracts at the March 19 regular meeting."

Prior to the new contract, starting pay for a St. Paul teacher with a bachelor's degree was about $49,000 this year, according to the district's salary schedule. A teacher with a Ph.D. and 20 years of experience earned about $102,000. The district said recently that about half of its teachers are paid more than $90,000.

Staff writer Anthony Lonetree contributed to this story.