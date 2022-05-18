St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Wednesday tapped two longtime city employees to lead Parks and Recreation and the Department of Safety and Inspections.

Andy Rodriguez, who has worked in the Parks department since 2005, replaces Mike Hahm as director of Parks and Rec. and Angie Wiese will head up DSI.

"Angie has been an invaluable teammate in our work to support residents and businesses these past two years," Carter said in a statement. "I am thrilled to welcome her into our Cabinet."

Regarding Rodriguez, Carter said: "From his childhood days to two decades of service as a city employee, Andy has invested a lifetime in our nationally-renowned parks & recreation system. His energy, creativity and vision will benefit our city greatly."

Rodriguez, who grew up in St. Paul, has served in a variety of positions, including overseeing nine community recreation facilities, and as volunteer coordinator for more than 2000 Parks volunteers annually. Since 2019, he has served as Recreation Services Manager, overseeing Saint Paul's recreation center system which includes 26 recreation centers.

He will begin his new job June 4.

Wiese has also been a city employee since 2005 and has served as DSI's interim director, fire safety manager and fire protection engineer. She also served as president of the Fire Marshals Association of Minnesota for eight years and has served as a board member of the International Code Council since 2018. She has a Master of Arts in Public Administration at Hamline University, and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University.

Both Wiese and Rodriguez participated in the City's Emerging Leaders program in 2015, working on the same team to complete a citywide project around customer service.