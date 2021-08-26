St. Paul Public Schools' strategy for using $207 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding calls for righting the ship on academic performance amid evidence many students fell behind during the pandemic.

Passing rates in eighth-grade algebra courses — a key barometer in determining whether students graduate from high school — were down sharply in 2020-21, the state's second-largest district reported.

English language learners and minority and special-education students struggled pretty much across the board.

This week, the district released a blueprint of the various ways it plans to use the federal money, and it is asking the public to weigh in with specific ideas in each area. Some moves could not wait, however, such as the hiring of 72 math and reading teachers to assist struggling elementary and middle school students.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement Wednesday that the federal money provided a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to improve student outcomes.

"We believe the strategies we are proposing will help us reach our goals as a district, and we are committed to monitoring their progress and making necessary adjustments to ensure every dollar is being spent to equitably meet the needs of our students, families, staff and community at large," he said.

The federal aid also is figuring into district efforts to recast and right-size its elementary schools.

School board members heard a report this month about the most pressing concerns resulting from the pandemic. Mental health issues were cited; so, too, the need for a safe return to school. Desires for academic improvements — culturally responsive instruction, for example — extended beyond the push to get kids back on track. But performance suffered.

According to the district, 39% of eighth-graders earned a passing mark in Algebra I in 2020-21, compared with 69% in 2018-19. About 60% of students received two or more failing grades in their core subjects last year, the district said.

Black and American Indian students had the worst overall outcomes, according to the district, and Asian students, English language learners and middle schoolers had the biggest slides between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Stacey Gray Akyea, the district's director of research, evaluation and assessment, said some kids — Hispanic and low-income students, for example — "kind of came in OK but as time went on, like from quarter one to quarter two to quarter three, they just got worse and worse and worse," she said.

The district has proposed dedicating $93 million to "high quality education," with uses to include the hiring of math and reading instructors plus an unspecified expansion of summer and after-school programming. Additional art teachers and other specialists also would be hired as part of the district's new goal to provide what it calls a well-rounded education.

Other proposed funding areas by category include safe schools at $67.6 million, targeted student services at $12 million, family services and community partnerships at $10.8 million, mental health and social and emotional learning at $8 million, and systemic equity at $5.4 million.

St. Paul must report to the state Department of Education on how it plans to use its federal funding by Oct. 1. For more about the draft plan, and to provide feedback, go to the district's website at spps.org.

