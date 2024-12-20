St. Paul schools to raise property tax levy by 7.9% in 2025

Twin Cities

State’s second-largest district goes with maximum increase allowed by state Department of Education, which determines how much school systems can raise in taxes.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 20, 2024 at 10:21PM
St. Paul public education will shift toward community schools in a money-saving plan that was announced Tuesday morning. The four-year plan, if approved by the School Board, will end citywide transportation for a majority of its students, phase out 16 magnet programs and close two elementary schools. (IN THIS PHOTO) A student waits for the bus ride home outside FOur Seasons Elementary in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Paul School Board Thursday approved a 7.9% property tax levy increase over the 2024 level. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The St. Paul school board on Thursday agreed to take the district’s property tax levy to the limit once again — this time to the tune of a 7.9% increase in 2025.

The action, by unanimous vote, came at the tail end of a spirited truth-in-taxation season that found homeowners venting at hearings about the high cost of government in St. Paul and a week after the City Council voted to lower Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed increase in the city’s share of the tax bill to 5.9%.

Jane Prince, a former City Council member, appeared before the school board earlier this month to ask members to ease the bite on homeowners. Between 2015 and 2024, she said, St. Paul Public Schools raised its levies by 50%, compared with a 39% hike in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, Tom Sager, the district’s executive chief of financial services, cautioned that a move by the board to levy taxes in an amount less than that allowed by the state Department of Education could lead to a corresponding decrease in the amount of state aid it receives in some funding categories.

Board Member Carlo Franco said Thursday he hoped that the district could one day get to the point of lowering its levy increases in response to homeowners decrying “big taxes” in St. Paul.

“Our commitment is to make sure that those ‘big taxes’ translate into big outcomes and big successes for our kids,” Franco said.

The owner of a $275,300 median-valued home in the city will see a $142 increase in the district’s share of the property tax bill, or 11.5%. Changes in individual property values, as well as levies set by the county, city and other tax bodies, are among the other factors determining one’s final overall tax bill.

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

