St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard on Tuesday called for masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors in all schools and buildings across the state's second-largest district.

His intention, he told school board members, is to open schools safely — "and keep them open," he said.

The proposal came in the form of a three-page resolution that will be subject to board action Tuesday and would go into effect the following day. Masks would not be required of students when engaged in athletic games and scrimmages or during musical and speaking performances. Students with disabilities also can be exempted under the proposal.

The move comes a day after the University of Minnesota announced it was requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and was making vaccinations or regular testing a requirement for faculty and staff.

Board Member Jim Vue sought to engage colleagues in a discussion of the pros and cons of a vaccine or testing requirement. Gothard said the administration continues to review information on preventive measures in the pandemic and such a mandate would require sorting out additional details for the board to consider.

"Can we do it?" Gothard said. "How do we do it? How do we enforce it?" Gothard also said in an interview before the meeting that the district was facing shortages in some staffing areas. "Could it potentially make it worse?" he said of requiring staff to be vaccinated or tested regularly.

People can comment on the mask requirement and related measures immediately before Tuesday's board meeting. The board's half-hour public comment period begins at 5:30 p.m.

