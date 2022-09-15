Marie Schrul, who as chief financial officer for St. Paul Public Schools won praise from parents for trying to ease classroom cuts in budget-cutting times, was fired this week by Superintendent Joe Gothard.

No performance-related reason was given, nor was Gothard talking about his decision, but supporters say that Schrul's straightforward manner and strict adherence to rules sometimes made life difficult for her boss and others.

"I think that because she was a stickler for compliance that it played a part in it," said Arleen Schilling, who retired recently as district controller.

Schrul's position was eliminated as part of a reorganization that included creation of a new job of executive chief of financial services. Schrul applied for the position and was interviewed, but not selected, district spokeswoman Erica Wacker said.

Instead, the job went to Tom Sager, director of business services for Mankato Area Public Schools. Gothard announced the hiring to district leaders on Wednesday, citing it as part of a move toward "streamlining internal processes to center equitable teaching and learning as our primary focus."

He added: "I'd like to thank Marie Schrul for her years of service as CFO."

Gothard would have nothing more to say, Wacker said: "It is a personnel issue."

Schrul, informed of the decision on Monday, could not be reached for comment.

Said Schilling, "I was shocked."

As chief financial officer, Schrul was the public face of the district when it came to setting tax levies and balancing budgets. Three months ago, Gothard and the school board recognized her office for having secured an award from the state Department of Education for its timely submission of audited data and accuracy in reporting.

During the pandemic, the finance department spearheaded corrective action related to nutrition services spending. Schrul also warned recently of the increasing debt load associated with a multi-year facilities plan that when initially pitched by Superintendent Valeria Silva would limit the cost to taxpayers to an additional $30 per year.

But the office was not without criticism.

After the first wave of building renovations came in tens of millions of dollars higher than initially projected, a monthslong review found the district needed better coordination between its facilities and finance departments, among other recommendations.

But Schilling said guarding the public purse came naturally to Schrul, 49.

"She was born and raised on the East Side of St. Paul," Schilling said. "She knows what it's like to be a struggling taxpayer."

Schrul began her career as an accountant in the state's second-largest district in 1998 before becoming controller in 2010 and then chief financial officer in 2014.

Joe Nathan, who six years ago was active in a No Cuts To Kids movement that sought to protect music, art and other electives from being trimmed, said Schrul was "a model of transparency, clarity and thoughtfulness." It was a contrast, he said, to Gothard and other administrators who he says too often trade in "partial truths."

"I found her to be a terrific public servant," Nathan said. "She was eager to provide the whole picture."

Schilling, too, said that Schrul had assembled a team that was dedicated to sending every possible dollar it could to the schools.

"She puts kids first," Schilling said.

Schrul's departure comes as the district strives to set a ceiling for its 2023 tax levy — action that is required by the end of September.

The hiring of Sager, as well as that of Patricia Pratt-Cook as the new executive chief of human resources and talent acquisition, is subject to board approval Tuesday.