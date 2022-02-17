The Saints will retire the number worn by Kevin Millar, who started his baseball career with the team in 1993.

Millar went on to play 12 seasons in the major leagues and won a World Series with Boston in 2004.

The number 15 will be retired on Aug. 13 at CHS Field.

Millar joined the Saints after being undrafted out of Lamar University, then signed with the Florida Marlins organization after St. Paul won the Northern League title. He returned to play six games for Saints in 2010 after being released by the Cubs in spring training.

He also made an appearance for the team in 2017, taking a final at-bat on a night where the 1993 champions were honored, and homered against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Saints were an independent team until last season, when they became the Twins' Class AAA affiliate.