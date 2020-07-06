Josh Allen homered and hit an RBI single for the Saints in their 7-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday.
Four Saints relievers combined to limit Sioux Falls to one run over the final four innings. Jameson McGrane recorded the final four outs for the save.
STAFF REPORTS
