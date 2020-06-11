The Wilder Foundation has named a new CEO, the St. Paul nonprofit’s seventh leader in more than a century.

Armando Camacho, who has led the Minnetonka-based nonprofit Opportunity Partners, will start July 1 in Wilder’s top job. He will lead an organization with a $48 million annual budget that provides social services — from mental health to supportive housing — to about 8,500 people a year in the east metro.

The announcement this week comes after Wilder made widespread cuts last month, eliminating 52 jobs — about 10% of its staff — and nine programs, including long-standing leadership, training, diversity and equity initiatives, and adult day care. The deep cuts were needed to narrow the nonprofit’s deficit and rely less on its endowment to cover budget gaps, leaders said then.

Camacho, who was born in Puerto Rico before moving to St. Paul at age 6, graduated from St. Cloud State University and St. Mary’s University. He worked in education before leading the St. Paul nonprofit Neighborhood House and then Opportunity Partners. He succeeds MayKao Hang, who left last fall for a leadership role at the University of St. Thomas.