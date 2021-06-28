ST. LOUIS – Suni Lee earned an automatic berth on the Olympic team Sunday, finishing in second place in the all-around standings at the Olympic trials to clinch a spot for the Tokyo Summer Games. Grace McCallum's berth came via a selection committee, forcing her to wait a bit to hear the good news.

Though the two Minnesotans took different paths, both ended up in the same place: on a stage at The Dome at America's Center, where they were introduced as members of the four-woman U.S. gymnastics team for next month's Tokyo Olympics. Lee, of St. Paul, finished behind Simone Biles on the final day of the Olympic trials, and both locked up automatic spots. McCallum, of Isanti, finished fourth in the all-around and was chosen by the committee along with third-place Jordan Chiles to fill out the four-person team.

MyKayla Skinner was chosen to compete as an individual in Tokyo, joining Jade Carey in the two individual U.S. spots.

Minnesotans went 3-for-3 at the trials, with Lee and McCallum joining former Gopher Shane Wiskus on the Olympic team.

On a night when jitters knocked some gymnasts off stride, Lee sparkled. She was one of the few to get through Sunday's competition without a mistake, earning the highest all-around score of the day — even beating Biles, considered the greatest gymnast in history. Biles had some significant mistakes, including a fall from the balance beam.

Biles finished the competition at The Dome at America's Center with an all-around score of 118.098. Lee's total was 115.832, with Jordan Chiles third (114.631) and McCallum fourth (112.564).

Lee's Day 2 total was 58.166, while Biles scored 57.533. According to Nick Zaccardi of nbcolympics.com, it marked the first time Biles was outscored in a single day of all-around competition since Day 2 of her first appearance at the senior level of the U.S. championships in 2013.

Lee is believed to be the first Hmong-American to make a U.S. Olympic team.

The top two finishers in the all-around standings Sunday earned automatic berths for the team competition in Tokyo. The selection committee considered factors such as an athlete's consistency, difficulty of routines and how they would fill the team's needs.

The individual spot also was chosen by the committee, on the basis of which athlete has the highest potential to earn a medal in Tokyo.

Lee finished with the highest two-day scores on uneven bars (30.200) and beam (29.466). She is considered a favorite to win the gold medal on bars at the Olympics, with her highest-scoring routine the most difficult being performed by any gymnast in the world.

Like former Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus, who made the men's OIympic gymnastics team Saturday, Lee persisted through a year of turmoil and heartache. She struggled to find motivation to train after her gym shut down during the pandemic. A broken foot sidelined her for a time, and she lost two close relatives to COVID-19.

At her lowest point, Lee said, "I felt like I wasn't good enough anymore, almost.'' But her long-held goal of making it to the Olympics kept tugging at her, eventually guiding Lee back on track.

On uneven bars, her best event, Lee did a routine with a slightly lower difficulty level than her hardest set. She glided through it for score of 14.900, with just a tiny hop on the dismount.