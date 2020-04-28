El Burrito Mercado has closed its short-lived Minneapolis outpost.

“Due to COVID-19 crisis and governmental resulting actions, unfortunately with heavy hearts we announce that we are now permanently closed,” reads the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are forever grateful to our customers and staff.”

The Silva family opened the restaurant in August 2018 at 4820 Chicago Av. S., taking over the longtime home of the former Pepito’s Family Mexican Restaurant, which had closed the previous year. The restaurant leased its space from Eddie Landenberger and Ward Johnson, co-owners of the adjacent Parkway Theater.

In 2018 Johnson told the Star Tribune that he and Landenberger were looking for a family-friendly restaurant that would put a modern spin on authentic Mexican food to honor Pepitos’ legacy, and El Burrito Mercado seemed like an ideal fit.

“It just felt like the perfect match,” Johnson said. “I’m happy that we were able to bring a restaurant that ... gave respect to the tradition and the history of what was in that building before.”

The Chicago Avenue location was not the Silva’s first venture outside St. Paul. The family had previously operated branches in Shakopee and at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

Like many food operations, El Burrito Mercado started small, with Mexican immigrants Maria and Tomas Silva opening an 800-square foot market in St. Paul in 1979.

With the help of the next generation of Silvas, the family’s business grew into a West Side landmark (at 175 Cesar Chavez St.) to eventually include a bakery, deli, butcher shop, cafeteria-style restaurant, full-service restaurant, buffet, catering operation and import shop.

El Burrito Mercado is currently offering takeout and curbside pickup.