A Saturday afternoon women’s march to protest President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee was called off late Friday after the state warned organizers that it was violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Another, smaller rally in support of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett was still taking place Saturday morning.

A group called Minnesota Trump Victory hosted the morning “Fill the Seat” rally calling on Democratic Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar “to do their job and work with Senate Republicans to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” the group said in a new release.

That rally is part of a national effort by the Republican National Committee to promote Trump’s “exceptionally qualified nominee ... and hold Democrats accountable for their hypocrisy on the Supreme Court nomination process,” the release said.

The RNC’s initiative includes a $10 million digital ad campaign, a new website called ConfirmBarrett.com and a get-out-the-vote effort

The rally began at 10 a.m. Sunday outside DFL headquarters at 255 Plato Blvd. in St. Paul, where participants held signs in favor of Barrett’s nomination.

Meanwhile, women were to hold later marches in St. Paul and other Minnesota cities to protest Barrett’s nomination, also part of a national effort called #CountOnUs. The St. Paul rally was canceled, but other protests were still planned in Mankato, Bemidji (a paddleboat rally), Brainerd, St. Bonifacius and other towns.

The “March for Black, Trans, Indigenous and Brown Women” was to have begun at 3 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol. But “late Friday afternoon Women’s March Minnesota was contacted by the Attorney General’s office who demanded we get on a phone call,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “At that time we were told we were facing a $25,000 fine if we didn’t limit the event to 250 people, get names and contact information (for contact tracing) and 9 pages worth of other restrictions. There are 13 events happening across Minnesota [Saturday] yet we were the ones singled out. Make no mistake, we are devastated.”