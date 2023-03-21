St. Paul Public Schools wants to hire more than 200 teachers and teacher aides ahead of the next academic year. And the state's second-largest school district is setting aside a total of $1.3 million in hiring and retention bonuses to get there.

District leaders are specifically hoping to fill 70 special education positions come fall. Those spots come with a $10,000 bonus paid out over three years. Executive Chief of Human Resources Patricia Pratt-Cook said about 17% of the district's students qualify for special education services and called the bonuses a "proactive step to ensure our students have the best educators in the state."

"Our students deserve nothing less, and in this competitive job market, we need to do everything we can to attract the best candidates to our classrooms," she said.

Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, said districts across the state have been looking for ways to ensure they're fully staffed. Several, like St. Paul, have turned to hiring and retention bonuses as a way to convince teachers on the brink of retirement to stay or to quickly hire for those positions.

That's because private sector employers are providing competitive wages and benefits, Croonquist said. Minnesota continues to see some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and the well of available workers runs shallow.

"We're going to see more and more of this," Croonquist said.

In addition to special education teachers, the St. Paul district is also offering $4,000 bonuses as it seeks to staff up in other shortage areas, including:

• Sixty educators to teach math, chemistry, middle school science or English language learner programs.

• Fifty special education assistants, behavior intervention specialists and mental health practitioners.

• Fifty special education teaching assistants.

The district is also offering a $2,000 bonus to any special education specialist who holds a temporary teaching license and obtains a permanent one by November.

Check back with StarTribune.com as this story will continue to be updated.