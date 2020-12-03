The St. Paul Police Federation defended the record of a newly fired officer Wednesday, one day after Chief Todd Axtell denounced his decision to shoot and wound an unarmed Black man.

Officer Anthony Dean, a six-year veteran of the force, was terminated while on administrative leave for shooting Joseph Javonte Washington, who was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault Saturday night.

Without naming him, Axtell described Dean’s actions as neither reasonable nor necessary. “Police officers we have a duty to use force only when required,” he said, noting that his decision would irreparably change the life of an officer who’s “served honorably in the past.”

On Wednesday, the Capital City police union sought to cast Dean in a different light, touting his accomplishments on and off the force.

“Officer Dean has led an exemplary career as a law enforcement officer, and has received recognition and accolades for his compassion, commitment to community, and his mentorship of youth in St. Paul,” President Paul Kuntz said in a statement.

Kuntz had initially defended the officers involved, saying that they used “many de-escalation techniques” while trying to apprehend “a violent and dangerous felon.”

It’s not clear whether a formal grievance has been filed with the department over his termination.

Dean, a lifelong St. Paulite and Central High School graduate, served eight years in the Marine Corps before joining the department in 2014. He was most recently assigned to department’s Gang and Gun Unit.

After just one year patrolling the city’s Central District, Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom nominated him as Minnesota American Legion’s officer of the year.

Dean has been the subject of three internal affairs investigations since 2015, each of which closed without formal discipline. One additional case related to Saturday’s North End shooting remains open.

Personnel records also show that he received three commendations in recent years, including the department’s Life Saving Award for talking down a suicidal woman dangling off the railing of a bridge last spring.

“Your teamwork, professionalism and empathy displayed during this chaotic and sad situation are admirable,” Axtell wrote in July.

Two other letters of recognition applaud his work recovering firearms and solving a robbery.

Meanwhile, some Black community leaders and organizations like the St. Paul NAACP have applauded Axtell’s quick decision to fire Dean and release body camera footage.

“[We expect] to see a thorough and prompt BCA investigation of this incident and appropriate consequences and accountability toward the officer involved,” said Rev. Richard Pittman, the NAACP chapter president. “The Saint Paul NAACP and all citizens of conscience expect that members of the public do not face the threat of being shot or killed when apprehended or stopped by law enforcement.”