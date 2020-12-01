A St. Paul police officer who shot and wounded a man armed with a knife following a domestic dispute Saturday night may be disciplined, while body camera footage of the encounter is expected to be released this afternoon.

The officer, who has not been identified, received written notice that Chief Todd Axtell wished to meet with him on Tuesday at noon, union officials confirmed, adding that they have not yet seen the footage.

Officers responded to the city’s North End after receiving a report that a man had attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a car that crashed into a fence at a Minnoco service station on Maryland Avenue and Rice Street.

Naked and carrying a steak knife, he fled the scene and hid inside the dumpster near the Bradshaw Funeral Home.

Officers discussed using nonlethal “pepper ball” rounds — a chemical irritant — and tried to talk the man out of the dumpster after a search led police to it.

One officer instructed the others not to chase the man if he ran, according to emergency dispatch audio.

At some point, authorities said he “climbed out of the dumpster and ran toward officers,” where they “deployed Tasers and a K-9 to stop him.” One officer shot the man multiple times.

Police called for paramedics and applied two tourniquets on the man in an attempt to stop his bleeding, according to the audio.

The man, who has yet to be identified, remains in stable condition at Regions Hospital. He suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the abdomen, along with a dog bite, according scanner audio.

He was wanted for kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault, according to the police report.

None of the officers was injured during the incident, and all those involved were placed on standard administrative leave.

St. Paul Police Federation President Paul Kuntz defended the officers involved, saying that they kept the public safe while trying to apprehend “a violent and dangerous felon.”

“The officers worked to arrest the man using many de-escalation techniques,” Kuntz said in a statement. “This was a difficult situation for everyone involved. It is important for the BCA to complete their thorough investigation. Our role as the federation is to ensure integrity of the investigative process.

The BCA is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Ramsey County Attorney for review.