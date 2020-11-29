Police shot a man armed with a knife in St. Paul after they say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, hid in a dumpster and then came at officers as they approached.

Few details were released Sunday about the shooting Saturday night, but authorities said the man was at Regions Hospital in stable condition.

After the woman was assaulted, police said the man crashed a vehicle near Maryland Avenue and Rice Street. Naked and carrying a knife, he fled the scene and hid inside the dumpster near the Bradshaw Funeral Home. Police said the man climbed out and ran toward officers. He was shot about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said shortly after midnight Sunday that the man was in stable condition at Regions Hospital. Since the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation, police weren’t able to comment further on the man’s condition.

Jill Oliveira, a BCA spokeswoman, said in an e-mail Sunday afternoon that the man’s status has not changed and he remains at Regions but wouldn’t provide any further information on his condition.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the abdomen, along with a dog bite, according to emergency scanner audio. Before the incident, officers said they received a report that a man had attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a car that crashed into a fence at a Minnoco service station. The man was naked and roaming around with a steak knife, according to the scanner audio.

Officers discussed using nonlethal “pepper ball” rounds and tried to talk the man out of the dumpster after a search led there. They deployed Tasers and a dog in an effort to stop him, and one officer shot the man, according to the police account.

“Preliminary information gathered from supervisors who were called to the scene after the shooting indicates that the officers attempted to talk the man out of the dumpster,” the police said in a statement.

Police called for paramedics and one officer said they had put two tourniquets on the man in an attempt to stop his bleeding, according to scanner audio.

Agents from the BCA, which investigates most shootings in which law enforcement has been involved, were at the scene late Saturday, taking photos at the funeral home and investigating the scene.

None of the officers was injured, and all those involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer, Andy Mannix and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.