St. Paul police are on the scene of an apparent homicide Monday afternoon.

Homicide investigators and the Forensic Services Unit are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Jessamne Avenue West on the southeast corner of Marydale Park, department officials said shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police are expected to provide additional details. This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.

