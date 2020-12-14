St. Paul police are on the scene of an apparent homicide Monday afternoon.
Homicide investigators and the Forensic Services Unit are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Jessamne Avenue West on the southeast corner of Marydale Park, department officials said shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Police are expected to provide additional details. This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.
Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648
