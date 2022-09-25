St. Paul police responded to a shooting that injured three people late Saturday night at a strip mall in the city's northeast side.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue East where police received a call of one man suffering from a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they discovered two other men also had noncritical gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said all men were struck in their lower extremities while a fourth man had lacerations to the head, either from a fall or possible assault.

The location of the shooting was at a banquet hall in the strip mall that can be rented out for events. Ernster said many of the people there were inebriated.

Ernster said he wasn't sure what evidence was collected when asked if any guns were recovered. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.