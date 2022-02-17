St. Paul police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Wednesday night inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Payne Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to public information officer Steve Linders. There they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital where she died. No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is not known, according to Linders. Police are looking for witnesses, surveillance video and evidence.

"That stretch of Payne Avenue is busy because of a restaurant right there and other businesses right there. We know there were probably a lot of people around," Linders said. "We hope that someone saw something or somebody knows something and that they'll call us ... even if it seems insignificant to them, it could be helpful to our investigation."

Anyone with information can call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650. This is the seventh homicide in St. Paul this year. The identity of the victim will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.