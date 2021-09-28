St. Paul police on Tuesday morning were on the scene of a homicide in the city's North End.

Investigators were at a residence on the 30 block of W. Winnipeg Avenue where a woman was found dead, police said.

Police have not released any other details about the woman's death or if any suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for further details.

