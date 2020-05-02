St. Paul police were investigating two fatal shootings on the city’s East Side on Friday night.

A man was shot inside the Arco gas station on the 1100 block of E. Maryland Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to scanner audio. Photos of the scene released by police show the gas station taped off as witnesses mill about.

The shooter reportedly fired at the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle toward Interstate 35E, according to police dispatch audio.

Investigators later found the a damaged vehicle at the house of the suspect’s parents. The man reportedly surrendered without incident, police audio said. Charges are pending.

Less than 10 minutes after the first shooting, gunfire broke out 3 miles south, at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Burns Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 40-year-old man suffering from six gunshot wounds — three to lower abdomen and three to the leg — lying in the middle of the road, according to EMS audio.

“He is conscious with motor respond,” paramedics can be heard saying while in en route to Regions Hospital. He died a short time later.

Map: Friday night homicides Map: Friday night homicides

Officers said that a red pickup truck fled on Burns toward Cottage Grove, according to emergency audio.

The deaths mark St. Paul’s ninth and 10th homicides of the year — and the third straight weekend of fatal shootings.

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.