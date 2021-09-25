St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another Friday night on the city's East Side.

Just before 7 p.m., several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building at 1222 Westminster St., in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers found the victim there, unresponsive. Emergency medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

A short time later, officers learned that a second man shot in the same incident had been taken to Regions Hospital by a private party.

The second victim was in surgery late Friday with life-threatening wounds, police said in a news release. They added that they believe the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

No one had been arrested as of late Friday. Investigators asked anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The victim's death marked the city's 29th homicide of the year. In all of 2020, St. Paul experienced 34 homicides, a toll tied with that in 1992 for the city's highest homicide count. In 2019, 31 people died of homicidal violence.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759