Officials on Monday released the identity of the man they say was fatally stabbed by a 51-year-old woman over the weekend.

Pierre S. Glass, 55, of St. Paul was killed Saturday night in the Summit-University neighborhood.

The woman remains jailed on suspicion of murder and has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police were called around 7:15 p.m.to the corner of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on a report that Glass had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, according to a statement from police, they found a man sitting next to his car with a stab wound in his chest.

Police said they tried to help the man and called Fire Department medics. The man was taken to Regions Hospital and died there.

Police homicide investigators said they believed the man had been stabbed in a home in the 700 block of Dayton Avenue, more than half a mile from where officers located him.

It is the city's sixth homicide of the year.