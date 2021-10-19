St. Paul police identified another bystander struck by gunfire during a recent mass shooting at a W. 7th Street bar that left a woman dead and more than a dozen others injured.

A man called Thursday to report his injury to the St. Paul police homicide unit, said spokeswoman Sgt. Natalie Davis. The shooting, the largest in recent city history, happened shortly after midnight Oct. 10 at Seventh Street Truck Park near downtown.

Two men — Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33 — were charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder for firing shots in the crowded bar. According to charging documents, the shootout began over an allegation that Brown abused one of Phillips' relatives.

Brown was also charged with one count of intentional second-degree murder in the killing of Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bar patron. Police said a majority of those injured were bystanders who did not know the alleged shooters.

