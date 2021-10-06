St. Paul police Tuesday arrested two people suspected of fatally striking a man with a car.

A truck driver called police about 4:30 a.m. after he found a body lying in the street near the intersection of East 10th Street and Broadway Street near downtown, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis. Officers arrived and saw the man had severe head trauma. Fire medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police located the two suspects, interviewed them and then arrested both on suspicion of second-degree murder. They determined the suspects intentionally struck the victim with their vehicle.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and cause of death.

This is the city's 31st homicide of the year.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759