Improving COVID-19 trends have St. Paul eyeing an earlier-than-planned end to the vaccine-or-test requirements instituted last month for restaurant, bars and other entertainment venues.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter "is hopeful that he will be able to lift the order this week," Kamal Baker, his press secretary, said Tuesday.

Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the requirements for diners amid a wave of cases and hospitalizations fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant. The orders took effect Jan. 19, though ticketed events were not required to comply until Jan. 26.

Ramsey County reported more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the county's COVID-19 dashboard updated Monday. Two weeks ago, that rate was more than 1,800 cases per 100,000 residents.

"With a promising downward trend of case counts in Ramsey County, we look forward to discontinuing the requirement as soon as possible," Carter said in a statement Tuesday.

St. Paul's vaccine requirement was set to expire 40 days after it was enacted. Minneapolis' order did not have an expiration date, but Frey said he expected the measure to be temporary.

Both mayors said they implemented the requirements to avoid the widespread shutdowns that ravaged businesses in the early months of the pandemic.

"I don't know that there is a perfect playbook at all for this stuff," Carter said in a Jan. 19 interview. "It's about trying to figure out how to balance all of the needs that we have, including both those physical health needs and our economic and emotional health needs."