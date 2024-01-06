A St. Paul officer shot a man in the arm early Saturday after he charged at officers responding to a 911 call about an in-progress sexual assault, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

The department's account said a 911 caller shortly after midnight Saturday said a man was physically and sexually assaulting a woman while armed with a handgun at an apartment building in the 400 block of Thomas Avenue W. The caller said he could hear the woman screaming.

As officers arrived, the department said, they saw a man trying to leave through a back window, then go back inside. Two officers inside the building got the woman out of the apartment. The officers tried to call the suspect into the hallway. He charged out and one officer fired shots, which struck the man in the arm.

Officers called for St. Paul Fire medics to respond and began to provide first aid. The injured man was transported to the hospital with noncritical injuries. The woman was not injured.

The officers involved were wearing activated body cameras, police said. The officers will be placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.