A change to St. Paul zoning rules that would allow for more daytime drop-in centers for the homeless has cleared another hurdle.

The city Planning Commission voted 14-0 — with one commissioner absent — on Friday to approve a resolution allowing the centers in business districts and residential neighborhoods. The measure now goes to the City Council.

Drop-in facilities, including Freedom House on W. 7th Street and Listening House in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, are seen as a Band-Aid for the homelessness crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The centers provide people with a place to stay during the day and offer showers, restrooms, food and other services.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker, whose ward includes W. 7th Street, said the council will take up the proposed zoning change in mid-September. Council President Amy Brendmoen said she has not heard much pushback on the issue from her colleagues.

But some community opposition already has emerged. Business owners and residents living near Freedom House say they've experienced daily crimes and nuisances since the shelter opened in January. Although city staff have found public health and safety benefits for the homeless in the neighborhood, they also have found an increase in crime.

If the council approves the zoning change, daytime shelters less than 7,000 square feet would be classified as a "civic and institutional use," according to a city staff report. Larger shelters, such as Freedom House, would require a conditional use permit to open and would not be allowed in traditional neighborhood districts.

Still, Pat Salkowicz, owner of Art Farm Advertising located behind Freedom House, said she is concerned that more shelters could negatively affect neighborhoods.

"While everyone expected the vote would be passed by the Planning Commission, it's been very upsetting for everyone because it's clear the city doesn't want to hear about all the problems they've created," Salkowicz said. "They just want to plow forward."

Zoë Jackson ﻿covers﻿ St. Paul and its neighborhoods for the Star Tribune. 612-673-7112 • @zoemjack